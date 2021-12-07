 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: NASA launches Atlas V rocket, carrying laser technology

  • Updated
  • 0

A NASA Atlas V rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday morning, carrying a satellite containing Laser Communications Relay Demonstration, which is a new communications system for spaceflight.

A NASA Atlas V rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday morning, carrying a satellite containing Laser Communications Relay Demonstration, which is a new communications system for spaceflight.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Powerful floodwaters wash away two homes in Indonesia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News