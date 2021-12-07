A NASA Atlas V rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday morning, carrying a satellite containing Laser Communications Relay Demonstration, which is a new communications system for spaceflight.
Watch Now: NASA launches Atlas V rocket, carrying laser technology
