Watch Now: New exhibit will get you floating above New York City

The art installation called "Air" by artist Kenzo Digital creates a floating experience through glass floors and mirrors high above New York City.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The art installation called "Air" by artist Kenzo Digital creates a floating experience through glass floors and mirrors high above New York City.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," an officer said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question), pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state who helped shape American foreign policy for decades, has died of complications from Covid-19, his family said.
The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito.
A man charged with raping a woman on a train outside of Philadelphia harassed, groped and assaulted her while people held up their phones, police said.
Former President Trump sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 riot to the congressional committee investigating the attack.
Top headlines: The latest in the search for Brian Laundrie; Trump launches his own social media site; NFL agrees to end "race-norming." Get caught up.
The defendant admitted that while serving as a youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ, he sent nude photos and a video of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.
U.S. regulators signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.