Watch Now: New generation of firefighters face unprecedented challenges

Some of the youngest firefighters on the frontlines of fires burning in the west are facing dangerous and unprecedented wildfire conditions.
President Joe Biden has unveiled a new “action plan” to confront the COVID-19 surge. It includes vaccine mandates for millions of Americans and lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign.
Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans: Two primary anchors of the government's COVID-19 protection package are ending. Plus, view 3 charts that show the national jobs picture.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
This morning's headlines: After a torrent of crises, President Biden is hoping to turn the page; "The Wire" star Michael K. Williams dies at 54; US Open enters second week.
President Biden to urge vaccine mandates in virus speech today; Mindy hits Florida, moves north; Derek Jeter, other greats inducted into Hall of Fame. Get caught up.
Biden's forceful rebuke of the unvaccinated; the NFL's season-opening thriller; post-Ida's New Orleans. Get today's top headlines, the weekend forecast and more.
The Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution."
In the aftermath of 9/11, America was introduced to an array of personalities. Some we had known well. Others were thrown into the spotlight. Where are they now?
Sept. 11 survivors bear scars and the weight of unanswerable questions. On the 20th anniversary of the attack, six survivors reflect on their journey since that tragic day.
