Watch Now: New York City bids a historic farewell to its last public pay phone

New York City has marked another chapter in the slow death of the land line telephone.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
New York City has marked another chapter in the slow death of the land line telephone.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
He tipped the driver $16.
The Department of Homeland Security has paused its new disinformation board criticized by Republicans, and the board's director will resign.
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe.
The company said that the peanut butter was sold nationwide and the recall includes more than 45 kinds of products.
Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now.
Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk. Read more on what that means here.
An election denier wins GOP primary in Pennsylvania; bad behavior dooms Cawthorn; incumbency trumps Trump in Idaho. Here are some takeaways.
"I'm getting triggered by people who say, 'Oh, just breastfeed,'" said one mom.
A doctor described the monkeypox outbreak as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.