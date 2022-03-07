Hundreds of people from Russia and other Russian-speaking community rallied in the Brighton Beach neighborhood in New York City on Sunday to rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Watch Now: New York City's largest Russian-speaking community protests Ukraine war
