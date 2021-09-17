Watch Now: Newlyweds' new home destroyed by Ida's floodwaters

A couple in Pennsylvania is facing extensive repairs after just twelve days into home ownership, Tropical Rainstorm Ida filled their home with water nearly to the second floor.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
Norm Macdonald, a comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member best known as a host of Weekend Update, died Tuesday. He was 61.
The average person doesn't need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal.
In his obituary, DeMonia's family urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York's Financial District would be a refresher lesson – a look at history from a distance – I told myself.
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
Simone Biles told Congress through tears that the FBI and gymnastics officials turned a "blind eye" to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. Watch her testimony here.
We're splintered in ways we never would have predicted, and it's time to re-establish who we are as a nation, writes Pulitzer Prize winning writer Michael Paul Williams.
