 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Newlyweds' new home destroyed by Ida's floodwaters
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Newlyweds' new home destroyed by Ida's floodwaters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A couple in Pennsylvania is facing extensive repairs after just twelve days into home ownership, Tropical Rainstorm Ida filled their home with water nearly to the second floor.

A couple in Pennsylvania is facing extensive repairs after just twelve days into home ownership, Tropical Rainstorm Ida filled their home with water nearly to the second floor.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News