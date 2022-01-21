Watch Now: Oklahoma governor tells state employees to serve as substitute teachers during COVID-19 surge

OKLAHOMA CITY — As more and more schools go to distance learning in the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced a plan to let state employees serve as substitute teachers.

Stitt signed an executive order directing state agencies to create mechanisms for state employees to substitute teach. The order is effective for 120 days.

“We expect state employees to be mobilized tomorrow and be reaching out to the school districts,” the governor said. “That is our intent.”

The governor has criticized schools for not having an in-person option for instruction, saying students suffer mentally and academically without it.

State employees would not be paid a substitute teaching rate but would still be paid by their respective agencies, said Steven Harpe, the state’s chief operating officer.

Oklahoma has 32,000 state employees, Stitt said.

The governor was asked about critics who suggest that the state employees will be merely babysitters.

“No. 1, we know that the best solution is our wonderful teachers across the state, in-person teaching young people,” Stitt said. “The second-best thing is obviously the substitute teachers.”

Kids are home alone when parents have to go to work, the governor said, and he would much rather have students in the classroom and believes most parents would agree with him.

State employees would have to pass a background check to be placed in a classroom, said Ryan Walters, education secretary.

Walters came under criticism last week for social media remarks he made saying schools weren’t doing enough to keep in-person learning a viable option.

Chad Warmington, State Chamber CEO and president, said his group also has launched a program to allow members of the business community to substitute teach in schools.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the gesture of “flooding schools with untrained volunteers” is a “meager” effort.

“We all agree the best place for our students is for schools to be open,” Hofmeister said. “I appreciate that Stitt has finally recognized this crisis. Unfortunately, he has brought a cup of water to a raging fire. This is not leadership. This is political.”

Hofmeister recently announced that she is switching parties to Democrat from Republican to run for governor. Stitt, a Republican, is seeking reelection. Walters, also a Republican, is running for state superintendent.

“Like many Oklahomans, I have more questions than answers after the press conference,” Hofmeister said. “If the governor had consulted with the State Department of Education, he would know that substitute teachers require an FBI criminal background check that takes four to six weeks to complete.”

El Reno Superintendent Craig McVay said it was noteworthy that the governor was not flanked by a throng of school district leaders and teachers in making his announcement on Tuesday because “they were looking yesterday afternoon for people to stand on that podium from public schools to say how wonderful an idea that was.”

For McVay, the executive order is a “slap in the face” and of little help, practically speaking, to schools overrun by employee and student illnesses right now.

“Twenty months ago if the governor would have not stuck his head in the sand and said, `Hey, what can we do to help our schools deal with this?’ and to put out the APB for help then, that would have been nice. I’m flabbergasted,” said McVay.

“Anyone who volunteers in our district is subject to state law, which requires a federal background check showing 10 years with no felonies, for anyone to be around children. There is an absolute barrier to just calling in mom and pop off the streets,” McVay said.

“It’s about 60 days from the time we submit paperwork to when we get the background check back.”

In El Reno, the school district already had a dedicated corps of background-checked substitutes from long-standing agreements with the local police and fire unions, as well as a local ministers alliance.

On top of leaning on all of that outside help, El Reno Public Schools has had every central office administrator, including McVay, plus every principal, assistant principal, counselor and secretarial staffer substituting in classrooms for absent teachers — and that has resulted in 100% of them testing positive for COVID after substituting.

“It’s not like that we aren’t doing everything we can because we don’t believe it’s better for us to be face to face with our kids. We have the same belief Gov. Stitt has about that,” McVay said. “Today’s press conference did not help us. There are no state employees that want to get in that Petri dish, and I don’t blame them.”

Asked what he would tell Stitt if asked what help was needed, McVay responded: Trust.

“Let us determine locally — seriously locally — when we can and cannot be in person based on whether or not we have the number of adults needed to take care of kids. And honor that decision as if you were sitting in that room with us,” he said.

“Trust us — we prefer to be face to face because we know it’s better. And get out of our way.”

In a prepared statement, Jenks Public Schools officials said they “appreciate anyone who is willing to be a substitute teacher” and are grateful to community members who have stepped up to serve so far.

“Asking state employees to substitute could be helpful, but there are still unanswered questions about how volunteers will be mobilized to districts across the state,” the statement reads. “Teachers are not a disposable resource. Teachers are highly qualified professionals, and they cannot simply be replaced. At JPS, in-person learning has always been the priority, and we believe a professional educator is still the most effective leader for a classroom.”

Tulsa Public Schools released a statement saying that the pandemic has exacerbated Oklahoma’s longstanding teacher shortage and state funding challenges. The district is once again pleading for all Tulsans to do what they can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to maximize students’ opportunities for in-person instruction.

“While we are grateful that Oklahoma is recognizing the critical need for substitutes across the state, we are also mindful that Oklahoma has quite a long way to go to meaningfully invest in our public education system,” the statement reads. “Time and time again, we’ve seen what Tulsans can do when we come together to support our educators, and substitute teaching is a great opportunity for any Tulsan to make a meaningful difference for our children and families.”

