Watch Now: Police bodycam shows crying puppies rescued from house fire in Arizona

Police bodycam footage shows the moment seven puppies, their mother and two other dogs were rescued from a house fire in Arizona.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…
New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to travel an average of at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026 under new rules unveiled Friday by the government.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans on departing the Biden administration in the coming weeks and heading to MSNBC, according to multiple sources.
The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal to provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 assistance. Here's what is in it and how it will be paid for.
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
Fifteen years after Maggie Drew was first sent to Circle of Hope Girls' Ranch in southwestern Missouri, she says she still bears psychological scars and physical pain from abuse. Brett Harper says he has debilitating injuries from his time at the nearby Agape Boarding School. They are among dozens of people who say they were abused at those schools. Those allegations helped prompt a new Missouri law aimed at reining in religious boarding schools that for decades went without any oversight by the state. The founders of Circle of Hope face around 100 charges, some alleging sexual abuse. Agape’s doctor is accused of child sex crimes and five employees are accused of assault.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Trump and among those closest to him during the insurrection, is set to testify today before the Jan. 6 committee.
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin joined a field of at least 50 candidates seeking to fill the seat that had been held for 49 years by the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died last month.
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.
Things to know today: Republicans block $10B COVID aid bill; Tiger believes he can win Masters; plus, a podcast previewing upcoming TV, movie releases.
