Watch Now: Police officer saves a New Jersey woman from raging floodwaters

As floodwaters from Tropical Rainstorm Ida swiftly covered a highway, a police officer used a guardrail to make his way to the side of a woman who had to abandon her car.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As floodwaters from Tropical Rainstorm Ida swiftly covered a highway, a police officer used a guardrail to make his way to the side of a woman who had to abandon her car.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans: Two primary anchors of the government's COVID-19 protection package are ending. Plus, view 3 charts that show the national jobs picture.
Police said they have identified the teen who left the backpack in the dumpster but they declined to provide her age, except to say she is under 18. At this point, no charges have been filed against her, a police spokeswoman said.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
This morning's headlines: After a torrent of crises, President Biden is hoping to turn the page; "The Wire" star Michael K. Williams dies at 54; US Open enters second week.
Some inpatients in Oklahoma are being transferred out of state, including as far as South Dakota, to find an ICU bed. Late Thursday afternoon, the city of Stillwater announced an emergency declaration to construct "overflow tents" Friday outside of its hospital because medical and ICU capacities are maxed.
Crews have hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the giant pedestal where it has towered over Virginia’s capital city for more than a century.
In the aftermath of 9/11, America was introduced to an array of personalities. Some we had known well. Others were thrown into the spotlight. Where are they now?
Sept. 11 survivors bear scars and the weight of unanswerable questions. On the 20th anniversary of the attack, six survivors reflect on their journey since that tragic day.
Hundreds of thousands still suffering in Louisiana after Ida; Robert E. Lee statue coming down today; Britney Spears' father files to end conservatorship. Get caught up.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.