Officers rescued a 9-year-boy from an icy pond after he fell through chasing a football and his mother fell through trying to rescue him.
Just In
spotlight
Watch Now: Police officers rescue a mother and her child from an icy Illinois pond
- AccuWeather
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors wrote.
Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting. The 22-year-old suspect has been named.
A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich." They note in footnotes that the 22-year-old is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. There was no elaboration about it. Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting, was scheduled appear for the first time in court Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.
Grammy nominations, the health of Roberta Flack and Jay Leno, and the death of Robert Clary | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Michigan State football players charged in postgame fight, Japan makes World Cup comeback, and more top stories
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during a postgame melee, with one being charged with felonious assault. Here's that and some more of today's news.
Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk says he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts; critics predicted hate and harassment to ensue. Get a recap of Thanksgiving Day news.
A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in areas ringing lakes Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo area was hit particularly hard. Here's the latest.
The man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges, according to online court records.
The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.