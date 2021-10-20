 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Police officers rescue kitten from Texas freeway

  • 0

Watch authorities in Texas save a stranded kitten from a Texas highway.

Watch authorities in Texas save a stranded kitten from a Texas highway.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This snake ancestor apparently trapped prey with four tiny feet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News