Watch now: Popcorn-covered Indiana 9/11 parade float stirs critics on TMZ, social media

Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson said Monday the float was not intended to be disrespectful or political. It was intended solely to remember the attacks from 20 years ago and all 2,977 people who lost the lives.

"I think we hit it spot on," he said.

Simpson said the idea of the float was discussed ahead of time with local first responders and service people.

"They all liked it," he said.

While the float also featured photos of the 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan during U.S. withdrawal of troops under the guidance of Democratic President Joe Biden, Simpson said that was not intended as a political statement, but rather as timely addition to the memory.

"We were trying to honor the tragedies," Simpson said. "If you don't like it, there are others who do."

Another post still appearing early Monday afternoon on the Valparaiso Republicans Facebook page reads, "And the award for tasteless popcorn fest float goes too ... The Republican party of valparaiso!"

"People are entitled to their opinions," Simpson said. "We don't live in a vacuum."