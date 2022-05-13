Watch Now: Rapidly moving brushfire nearly engulfs California home in flames

At least 20 homes were destroyed by a brush fire that spread rapidly amid strong winds in Laguna Niguel, California, on May 11.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.
Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died. The younger Judd shared the cause of death on "Good Morning America."
Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead.
An Indiana sheriff says the Alabama inmate and jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout.
U.S. Marshal Marty Keely gives the most detailed account to date of the nationwide manhunt that ended with Vicky White dead and Casey White back in custody.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.
The statement claims to represent multiple groups "in every city" and that the attack on Wisconsin Family Action on Madison's North Side could be the first of many.
