Watch Now: Residents return home after historic Colorado wildfire

People are returning to their homes in Boulder County, Colorado to salvage what they can after the Marshall Fire burned over 6,000 acres.
The life of the Air Force veteran, who was shot by a police officer at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is far more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.
The fires are burning unusually late into the winter season in Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives. The region had an extremely dry fall. See what's going on.
Not even Little Caesars is immune from price increases: The chain's signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza now costs 11% more.
New York attorney general subpoenas former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump in probe of the family's business.
Find out how effective home tests detect coronavirus variants, and get answers to five more common and current questions about virus vaccines, travel and more.
The wind-whipped wildfire charred entire neighborhoods in a suburban area between Denver and Boulder and left thousands of people trying to salvage belongings. Three people are missing.
A critically endangered Malayan tiger named Eko was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Wednesday after a man was attacked by the animal at …
New laws enacted Jan. 1 attempt to address some of the most contentious issues of our time: tax and wage issues, animal protections, police accountability. Get a rundown of the most important.
