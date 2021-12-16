Watch Now: Severe storms bring mid-December tornado warnings throughout the Midwest

From Oklahoma to Iowa, damaging winds swept across the central U.S. on December 15th.
A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina in April.
"I keep thinking, that could have been me inside that building," said Gina Wills, who had her first day as a delivery driver with a third-party Amazon delivery service partner on Friday.
At least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes and severe weather tore through multiple states. Here are the latest updates on storms across the country.
Things to know today: British court opens door to Julian Assange extradition to U.S.; NFL Pro Bowler, champion dies at 33; plus, the weekend weather forecast.
A "fully weaponized" software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft, hugely popular with kids, is a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.
Here's a look at what's known about Friday's tornado outbreak and the role of climate change in such weather events, as well as some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
Things to know today: Separate reports reveal effectiveness of Pfizer pill and vaccine vs. omicron; Jan. 6 texts spur contempt vote against Meadows; and more.
A florist, a judge, a warehouse worker, a grandma: These were among the dozens of people killed during Friday night's tornadoes that ripped through five states. Read their stories here.
The court deal ends one aspect of the sexual abuse scandal involving hundreds of victims and former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others. More changes are planned to make U.S. Olympic sports safer for women.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It found fewer than 475.
