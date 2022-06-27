Watch Now: Shocking video shows the moment lightning struck a boat off the coast of Florida

The lightning struck right behind two people who were sitting down and immediately immobilized the boat.
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning.
The Supreme Court has struck down a restrictive New York gun law in a major ruling for gun rights that is expected to impact half a dozen populous states.
In Iowa — where Republican leadership has attempted for years with some success to restrict abortion — access to the procedure is likely at risk. Iowa Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, heralded the ruling and vowed to continue to protect the unborn.
A Texas school district announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, banning hoodies and limiting who can wear dresses and skirts.
President Biden will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for 3 months — a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump.
Things to know today: A historic first at Westminster dog show; WHO considers monkeypox health emergency; sports world mourns Tony Siragusa.
President Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings.
More than 4 months after being arrested at a Moscow airport, Brittney Griner appeared in court Monday. Full coverage here.
A roundup of today's developments after the Supreme Court's abortion ruling — state bans take hold, protests spread nationwide, what's next.
