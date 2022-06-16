Watch Now: Smoke tornado captured during wildfire in Arizona

An eyewitness captured the moment when a smoke tornado lashed the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona.
The 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at a Florida amusement park earlier this year exceeded the ride's weight limit by nearly 100 pounds, autopsy report says.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point, its largest hike since 1994.
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding.
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
The Jan. 6 committee has postponed Wednesday's hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials. Get the latest on the hearings.
The woman claimed she unwittingly caught a sexually transmitted disease from her former romantic partner in his car.
🎧 Where exactly is Tornado Alley? Learn more about its location and history on the newest Across the Sky podcast.
Rep. Adam Schiff says the Justice Department should be investigating “any credible allegation of criminal activity” by Trump. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.
