Watch Now: Southern Louisiana continues debris cleanup after devastating storms
Watch Now: Southern Louisiana continues debris cleanup after devastating storms

People in southern Louisiana continue to recover and clean up the mess left from Ida and Nicholas. We speak with one person using heavy construction equipment to clean up a destroyed Shell gas station.

People in southern Louisiana continue to recover and clean up the mess left from Ida and Nicholas.

