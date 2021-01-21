Watch Now: Stunning aerial footage captures elk herd in Colorado

Watch this stunning aerial footage that captured a herd of elk during a survey of their population in Colorado. Video credit: Jason Clay/CPW
President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”
The pardons and commutations announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump's White House term included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap stars and former members of Congress.
An Orlando, Florida, server used a sign to secretly communicate with a boy, and police are crediting her with saving him from his abusive parents.
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
The FBI's massive undertaking to review 25,000 troops underscores fears that some people assigned to protect the city could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs. No threats are apparent yet.
The latest from today's inauguration ceremonies.
President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill, hoping to provide a path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants. Get the latest.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is explicitly pointing his finger at President Donald Trump for helping to spur the attack on the Capitol.
The nation's largest vaccination campaign in history encounters confusion and delays, while frustration mounts over reduced shipments of vaccine. Meanwhile, rising infections pack the nation's hospitals -- and morgues. Find out what's next.
How and when will you get vaccinated? How do these vaccines even work? Here are answers to some of the most common COVID-19 vaccine concerns and the latest information on the virus' spread.
