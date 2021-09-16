Watch Now: Stunning timelapse shows SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket soaring into orbit

One Floridian not far from Cape Canaveral captured an incredible sight Wednesday night, looking to the sky as SpaceX successfully launched a rocket full of civilians into space.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses.
Norm Macdonald, a comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member best known as a host of Weekend Update, died Tuesday. He was 61.
Biden's forceful rebuke of the unvaccinated; the NFL's season-opening thriller; post-Ida's New Orleans. Get today's top headlines, the weekend forecast and more.
In his obituary, DeMonia's family urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The average person doesn't need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal.
A visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York's Financial District would be a refresher lesson – a look at history from a distance – I told myself.
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
We're splintered in ways we never would have predicted, and it's time to re-establish who we are as a nation, writes Pulitzer Prize winning writer Michael Paul Williams.
