Watch Now: Survivor of deadly Tennessee flooding tells her story

Darlene Moran survived catastrophic flooding in the town of Waverly, riding out the storm in the attic with her elderly mother who had limited mobility due to a broken leg.
Max Kurtz is temporarily bedridden and faces a lengthy rehabilitation. His injuries include three breaks in his pelvis, broken ribs, a broken vertebrae and injuries to his shoulder, hand and fingers.
“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized."
A 40-year-old man died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. Schmaling said the man was "a hero.”
Top Democrats vs. rebellious moderates; Texas governor tests positive for COVID; R. Kelly's sex-abuse trial. Plus, the latest weather developments and more.
The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots. Here's what it means.
The man who claimed to have a bomb in a truck near the Library of Congress has surrendered to law enforcement, ending an hourslong standoff.
President Biden said the United States is committed to evacuating all Afghans who assisted the war effort — a potentially vast expansion of the administration's commitments on the airlift so far.
U.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20. Details here.
A sheriff in Tennessee said 22 people are dead in Humphreys County after record-setting rain caused devastating flooding that swept away homes.
There were no signs of trauma to the family members and no suicide notes. A toxic algae warning was issued in nearby river a month earlier. There were also mines nearby.
