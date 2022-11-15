She’s a dog of many skills.
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
Judge Mark Pittman said Thursday that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws.
A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Get the latest.
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program.
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years.
Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.
A homicide investigation has been opened by police after four people were found dead at a home just outside the University of Idaho's campus in Moscow on Sunday, according to authorities.
