Watch Now: Texas struck by snow, ice and power outages

A powerful winter storm that brought snow, freezing rain and sleet to Texas led to hundreds of flight cancellations and left thousands without power.
Things to know today: Punxsutawney Phil's prediction; Biden sets new goal to reduce cancer deaths; Whoopi Goldberg suspended. Get caught up.
On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix him lunch. It would be hours before she found out that deputies had killed him after a chase. The car's driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared.
Watch now: See video of a brawl involving dozens of people throwing chairs and punches at a Golden Corral restaurant in Pennsylvania.
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.
ElonJet has over 150,000 followers, and uses a bot that Sweeney developed to monitor Musk's flights.
Moderna announced Monday that U.S. health regulators granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's been given to tens of millions of Americans.
A 38-year-old North Carolina man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria has killed the top leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden says.
The largest natural lake west of the Mississippi is shrinking past its lowest levels in recorded history, raising fears about toxic dust, ecological collapse and economic consequences.
Things to know today: Scientists race to find cause of long COVID; opposites attract for Super Bowl LVI; and an inside look at the world of professional wrestling.
