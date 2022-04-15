Watch Now: Texas woman describes how she survived tornado in her bedroom closet

One woman in central Texas describes how she survived in her bedroom closet as a tornado hit her home in Bell County.
Farmers, already weary over complaints about the smell of manure from city dwellers moving to an agricultural area, didn’t budge in their opposition to the proposed subdivision.
According to Cedric Saunders, who was Haskins' agent, the player was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins was 24.
When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes April 16, it will leave just a handful of remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse.
Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack.
Things to know today: President Biden to announce suspension of ethanol rule in bid to cut gas prices; March inflation likely a 40-year high; and more top news.
It's a crime that siphons untold billions from the economy — but many people have never heard of it.
The CDC announced it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Things to know today: Ukrainian forces say they seriously damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet; Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter; plus more top stories.
Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds.
Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years. The consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier.
