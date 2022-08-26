Watch Now: The world’s first ever floating eco-park is now open in Chicago

This first of its kind park isn’t exactly where you’d expect it to be.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This first of its kind park isn’t exactly where you’d expect it to be.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
President Joe Biden is soon set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January.
Volunteer divers say they found a car with a body inside it in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, Pell grant recipients get an additional $10,000 canceled for a total of $20,000. Here's why and how.
Authorities say one Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed and a second deputy wounded while serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.
Things to know today: Car bomb kills daughter of Russian known as Putin's "brain"; hiker missing after storms in Southwest; major golf champion dies.
A body found in a reservoir is believed to be a teen that went missing two weeks ago and Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down in December. Those stories and more on our daily news podcast.
President Joe Biden announced his student loan cancellation plan and Len Dawson, who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, died. Those stories and more on our daily news podcast.
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday announced that he will leave government work at the end of the year to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.
The couple initially denied they had sex on Cedar Point's Ferris wheel, with the woman claiming she was picking up a pack of cigarettes, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.