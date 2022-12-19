This amazing timelapse video from the San Antonio Zoo has captured the hatching of baby Komodo dragons.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This amazing timelapse video from the San Antonio Zoo has captured the hatching of baby Komodo dragons.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Donald Trump vowed to take on tech companies if he wins in 2024 — and also unveiled an NFT campaign. Get that and more of today's top news here.
Brittney Griner said she's "grateful" to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.
Serena Urry was conducting a routine inspection of the Paul Cézanne painting "Still Life with Bread and Eggs" when she noticed something "odd."
Prosecutors say the father of a man charged with killing seven people in a July 4 parade shooting was charged with felony reckless conduct.
Authorities say a man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested as he tried to buy grenades.
Grant Wahl, the American soccer reporter who collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar last week, died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a "major scientific breakthrough" Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
🎧 Listen to the second chapter of "Fearfully, she walked the streets," the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast that examines serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”
Get the latest on inflation, concerns over cryptocurrency, the death of "Ellen" DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss and more on our daily podcast.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.