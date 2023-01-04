It looks like December’s ‘bomb cyclone’ may have only been the first of many severe winter storms.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Damar Hamlin has distinguished himself with the Buffalo Bills as a mature, outgoing, well-liked member of the organization. It is a reputation he built at the University of Pittsburgh, as a leader on his college team and a socially conscious member of the community.
Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed guns, or eliminate the need to pay to get out of jail. Here's a rundown.
During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
A Missouri inmate has been put to death for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S.
Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with both stage one throat and breast cancer. Get that and more trending news here.
As Congress convenes Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats must confront critical questions about the people and policies they want to represent: One veteran says her colleagues have forgotten about their voters.
Democrats in Congress released six years' worth of former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.