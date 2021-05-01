Watch now: Trump supporters caravan outside Indiana mayor's home over flag dispute

The caravan gathered at the Walmart parking lot on Cabela Drive and the vehicles, embellished with Trump flags, headed to McDermott’s Hammond home, where a group had gathered to show support for the mayor.

McDermott said he estimates there were about 50 people who had gathered. He said they waved and welcomed the group into Hammond, and the caravan drove by without incident. There were no issues or confrontations between either of the groups.

Hammond police facilitated the caravan for traffic safety.

“It was like having a parade coming right to my neighborhood,” McDermott said. “It was bigger than I thought, more cars, but everyone was nice and my supporters who were in my driveway were really nice.”

Before the caravan left the Walmart parking lot, members with bullhorns addressed the group, expressing that their First Amendment rights were under attack. Members advised the group that they should remain peaceful and warned against the potential of “leftist mobs” in the city.

The group that was waiting at McDermott’s home included his friends, family and Region residents who wanted to gather as an antithesis to the Trump caravan. John Cantrell, who lives in the neighborhood, said he doesn’t understand what the group’s purpose for driving by was.