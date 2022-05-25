Watch Now: Two decades of deadly gun violence in U.S. schools

At least 19 children and two adults were shot dead on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at their Texas elementary school, the latest in the United States' relentless cycle of school mass shootings. In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change US gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.
The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to 19 children and three adults. Here are the latest updates from Texas, as well as comments from President Biden.
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe.
J.M. Smucker is recalling certain types of Jif peanut butter in the US because of a potential salmonella contamination.
Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now.
A doctor described the monkeypox outbreak as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe.
"I'm getting triggered by people who say, 'Oh, just breastfeed,'" said one mom.
A Texas hospital says two people have died after a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
Scientists say they are baffled by the recent spread of monkeypox in Europe and North America. Here's what you should know.