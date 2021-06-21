Watch Now: U.S. Navy tests aircraft carrier with explosives

The U.S. Defense Department says the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier completed a set of scheduled Full Ship Shock Trials in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.
Autopsies in Tennessee show that a 1-year-old child starved to death in his car seat in a house where his mother died of a drug overdose. His 3-year-old sister, found alive, tried for days to feed her brother.
Some bishops hope the new policy will be a rebuke for politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion. Here's a look at what has happened and what lies ahead.
Much of the country is experiencing storms, extreme heat or wildfires. Here are the latest updates from Tropical Depression Claudette and other severe weather events across the U.S.
Catholic bishops approved drafting a document that could rebuke politicians, including President Biden, over receiving Communion despite abortion rights support.
A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the largest study to suggest the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019.
The Supreme Court says Philadelphia wrongly limited ties with a Catholic agency over the group's refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.
President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Thursday to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday.
The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Obama era health care law, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
Juneteenth to become America's 12th federal holiday; US West facing heat that could be new normal; and US Open tees off today. Get caught up.
A look at what's next after "Obamacare" victory; tropical system takes aim at Gulf; 1 dead, 12 injured in drive-by shootings near Phoenix. Plus, the weekend weather and more.
