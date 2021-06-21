 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: U.S. Navy tests aircraft carrier with explosives
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: U.S. Navy tests aircraft carrier with explosives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Defense Department says the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier completed a set of scheduled Full Ship Shock Trials in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

The U.S. Defense Department says the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier completed a set of scheduled Full Ship Shock Trials in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can CO2 be transformed into jet fuel?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News