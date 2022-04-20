Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Thomas McDermott Jr. smokes marijuana in a new campaign ad in which he calls for the legalization of cannabis at both the federal level and in the state of Indiana.
Watch Now: US Senate candidate from Indiana fires up joint on video calling for legal pot
- Dan Carden The Times of Northwest Indiana
