Watch now: West Virginia reporter hit by car on live TV — and continues reporting

A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot reporting on a water main break when a car unexpectedly hit her from behind on Wednesday night.

Despite the accident, the reporter, Tori Yorgey, got up and finished her live shot anyway.

“I just got hit by a car but I’m OK, Tim,” Yorgey told the anchor at WSAZ.

According to Yorgey’s Twitter bio, she was born and raised outside of Philadelphia.

Believe it or not, it was not her first run-in with a car.

“I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that,” Yorgey said shortly after getting hit by the car on live TV.

Sometimes when things go wrong during a TV news broadcast, the camera fades to black or cuts back to the studio, but here, the camera kept rolling and Yorgey went on with her live shot.

The anchor in the studio asked Yorgey if she was “bumped down low or hit up high” and she responded, “I don’t even know, Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes.”

“But this is live TV and everything is OK!” Yorgey continued as the camera kept rolling.

