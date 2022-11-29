These ocean-loving tourists had a close encounter with dolphins and humpback whales aboard a whale-watching tour boat.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
The man's sister said he left the bar around 11 p.m. to use the restroom and never returned to his stateroom.
The system is likely to spawn tornadoes and damaging winds after dark Tuesday, from eastern Texas to southern Indiana.
A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk says he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts; critics predicted hate and harassment to ensue. Get a recap of Thanksgiving Day news.
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during a postgame melee, with one being charged with felonious assault. Here's that and some more of today's news.
Early voting has opened in the Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate. Elsewhere, Chinese protested COVID lockdowns. Plus, today's celebrity birthdays and history milestones.
Plus, will travel snarls ease so you can get where you're going for Thanksgiving today? Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays, a look back at this date in history, and more -- all you need to know before to grandmother's house you go.
A minute-by-minute recounting of how the man who went overboard a Carnival cruise ship was found and rescued in what some are calling a Thanksgiving miracle.
