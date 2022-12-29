 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Woman's eyelashes and hair freeze during winter storm in Montana

  • 0

 Have you ever experienced temperatures this cold?! Buzz6’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

This woman's hair and eyelashes froze as Montana reached record levels of cold.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest royal moments of 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News