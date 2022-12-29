This woman's hair and eyelashes froze as Montana reached record levels of cold.
The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to scores of homes and businesses.
The restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Nearly three years into the pandemic, scientists are still trying to figure out why some people get "long" COVID's lasting symptoms. Plus, charts that track U.S. virus rates.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country.
The 814-page account provides a gripping narrative of Donald Trump's monthslong effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and spells out 11 recommendations.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday.
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Here are today's top stories, plus celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
