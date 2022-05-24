Watch: President Biden to deliver remarks on Texas elementary school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden prepared to address the nation Tuesday night shortly after returning to the White House from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy.
Biden was on Air Force One Tuesday afternoon when officials said a gunman acting alone killed 18 students and three adults at a Texas elementary school. The president's departure for Asia last week came just two days after he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.
Biden entered the White House appearing somber, saying he would soon speak to the American people about the shooting. He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One.
Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane “to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.
Photos: At least 18 students, 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
An American flag flies at half-staff at the White House, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Washington, to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
A policeman talks to people asking for information outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the Texas elementary school, killing multiple people. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing multiple people. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman entered the school in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
People react outside the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple people. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
