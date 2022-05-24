 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Watch: President Biden to deliver remarks on Texas elementary school shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden prepared to address the nation Tuesday night shortly after returning to the White House from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy.

Biden was on Air Force One Tuesday afternoon when officials said a gunman acting alone killed 18 students and three adults at a Texas elementary school. The president's departure for Asia last week came just two days after he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.

Biden entered the White House appearing somber, saying he would soon speak to the American people about the shooting. He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One.

People are also reading…

Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane “to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News