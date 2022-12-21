Watch: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine's right to exist as a nation.” Zelenskyy, on his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February, said he wanted to visit earlier and his visit now showed the “situation is under control, because of your support.”
“For me as a president, ‘just peace’ is no compromises,” Zelenskyy told reporters. He said the war would end once Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity were restored, as well as the “payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression.”
Zelensky will address a joint meeting of Congress at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get more on the presidential visit here:
Photos: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Washington
President Joe Biden listens as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington.
Patrick Semansky - staff, AP
President Joe Biden walks through the Colonnade with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington.
Patrick Semansky - staff, AP
President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk along the Colonnade of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington.
Patrick Semansky - staff, AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, welcome Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes him to the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden is at right.
Patrick Semansky - staff, AP
Security standing on the roof of the White House in preparation of the White House arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Washington. Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress.
Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP
U.S. and Ukrainian flags are put in place along Pennsylvania Ave., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, ahead of a visit from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, near the U.S. Capitol.
Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, welcome Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
