Watchdog investigator files lawsuit over parole board case

Moschetti's lawsuit says that her findings in the Martin case were detailed in a 10-page report that was submitted by Westfall to the Office of Attorney General Mark Herring, “where it was redacted and reduced to a six-page report.” A spokeswoman for Herring did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit also says that shortly after the six-page report was made public by news outlets that obtained it, she was summoned to the governor's office. There, she said, she was “interrogated” by various members of the administration regarding her reports, investigations and findings. Present at the meeting were: Clark Mercer, chief of staff for Gov. Ralph Northam; Brian Moran, secretary of public safety and homeland security; Westfall, and others, according to the lawsuit.

Moschetti said she and Westfall were forced to submit to hostile questioning for more than an hour about the six-page Martin report, which had concluded the board and its former chairwoman had violated state law and the board's own policies and procedures.