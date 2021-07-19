Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, according to an investigation from the Office of Inspector General, but President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The watchdog agency's probe showed that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018, according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress. The results of the inspector general's investigation were presented to the Department of Justice, but department attorneys declined prosecution, the letter said.

An inquiry to the Department of Justice on Monday didn’t get an immediate response. No one answered the phone Monday at a Palm Beach, Florida number listed for Ross.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census, but critics say that by pursuing the citizenship question, the Trump administration sought to suppress participation by noncitizens and minorities in the nation's once-a-decade head count.