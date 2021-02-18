Water crisis persists in Texas as power outages relent; snow, ice shut down roads in South, East

"These are the most dangerous conditions we've ever seen in the history of PGE," said Dale Goodman, director of utility operations, who declined to predict when all customers would have power restored.
Utilities from Minnesota to Texas have implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on strained power grids. Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states from the Dakotas to the Texas Panhandle, said rolling blackouts were no longer needed but asked customers to conserve energy until at least 10 p.m. Saturday.
The weather also disrupted water systems in several Southern cities, including New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana, where fire trucks delivered water to hospitals and bottled water was brought in for patients and staff, Shreveport television station KSLA reported.
Power was cut to a New Orleans facility that pumps drinking water from the Mississippi River. A spokeswoman for the Sewerage and Water Board said on-site generators were used until electricity was restored.
City of Richardson worker Kaleb Love breaks ice on a frozen fountain Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Temperatures dropped into the single digits as snow shut down air travel and grocery stores. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
Two people walk down the middle of a snow covered street on W Cornelia Ave in in the Lakeview neighborhood, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after a snowstorm in Chicago. A winter storm has blanketed parts of the Chicago area with up to a foot and a half of snow, shuttering schools to in-person classes Tuesday as officials urged residents to stay off the snow-filled roads. (Anthony Vazquez /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Anthony Vazquez
In this aerial photo, a Safeway market has a partially collapsed roof, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Troutdale, Ore., due to added weight of snow and ice from a weekend winter storm. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)
Dave Killen
In this aerial photo, a large tree rests along homes, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore., after a weekend winter storm toppled it. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)
Dave Killen
A resident poses by a large ice-covered tree along NE 24th Avenue, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore., after a weekend winter storm toppled it. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)
Beth Nakamura
Sara Mihalo clears a path of snow between snow banks on either side of the sidewalk near her home t in Wauwatosa, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A lake-effect snowstorm that began Monday night dropped upwards of 15 inches of snow on some parts of southeast Wisconsin. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Mike De Sisti
Natalie Harrell holds her sleeping daughter, Natasha Tripeaux while sitting in a recliner at a Gallery Furniture store after the owner opened his business as a shelter for those without power at homes Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
A man seeking shelter from sup-freezing temperatures paces through a make-shift warming shelter at Travis Park Methodist Church, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
A woman makes her way down 5th Street Hill passed downed trees and telephone lines on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va., following a second winter weather system that ripped through the Tri-State area, leaving thousands without power. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Sholten Singer
A man attempts to clear a fallen tree from his backyard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va., following a second winter weather system that ripped through the Tri-State area, leaving thousands without power. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Sholten Singer
Erin O'Neill pauses with her horse "Goose" after an hour ride into town on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in the town of Chesapeake, in Kanawha County, W.Va. The roads from her home were blocked by fallen trees following a second winter weather system that ripped through the Tri-State area, leaving thousands without power. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Sholten Singer
Two men climb over downed trees as they head out to retrieve gas for generators, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va., following a winter weather system. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Sholten Singer
A vehicle moves down a snow covered 5th Street Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va., following a winter weather system. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Sholten Singer
This aerial photo shows the devastation Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021, in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area of Brunswick County, N.C. following a tornado. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP)
Ken Blevins
Farmer Randy Cree watches his cattle drink from a hole in the ice on a pond near Big Springs, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The area is under a winter weather advisory. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
This aerial photo shows the devastation Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021, in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area of Brunswick County, N.C. following a tornado. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP)
Ken Blevins
Deborah Byrd gives her chickens fresh water after it froze on Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Byrd has been without electricity since early Monday morning and has been staying warm by bundling in down comforters. She said she's not happy with whoever is in charge of the power grid. "Scientists have been saying for 20 years that we're going to have weather extremes and we've seen weather extremes all over the country and all over the world in recent years," she said. Byrd said she would have been fine with a rolling blackout so she could at least warm her house but that hasn't been an option for her. (Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ana Ramirez
John David Carson, 36, sweeps snow from his porch on Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Carson has been without electricity since early Monday morning. He has a rabbit that he's worried about and has been heating up water bottles for the pet to keep warm. (Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ana Ramirez
A man seeking shelter from the cold embraces his dog Dittle D Bear while resting at a warming shelter, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. The man who declined to give his real name was a traveler that arrived the night before and stated he was in Odessa this time last year. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Power was out for thousands of central Texas residents after temperatures dropped into the single digits when a snow storm hit the area on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Snow is piled up on a swing Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, 2021, in La Porte, Ind., after a heavy overnight snowfall. Officially between 5-8 inches fell across the county overnight, but lake effect snow was adding to that total in some areas. (Amanda Haverstick/The News Dispatch via AP)
Amanda Haverstick
Carlos Jackson zips up the tent he is living in with two other homeless men at Forest Lane and Central Expressway on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Dallas. Temperatures have dropped to record lows a winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas this week. Jackson's tent-mate, Juan Guerra, said they tried to find a hotel room last night but found none available. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Smiley N. Pool
People watch as ice flows along the Mississippi River near Chain of Rocks Bridge Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Madison County, Ill. The region has been plunged into the deep freeze with brutally cold temperatures and more snow in the forecast. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Water flows past rocks covered in ice along a frozen Mississippi River near Chain of Rocks Bridge Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Madison County, Ill. The region has been plunged into the deep freeze with brutally cold temperatures and more snow in the forecast. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
A couple looks out over the frozen Mississippi River near Chain of Rocks Bridge Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Madison County, Ill. The region has been plunged into the deep freeze with brutally cold temperatures and more snow in the forecast. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Sarah Olson of Edinboro walks her dog Zion on Feb. 16, 2021 on the campus of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. A winter storm system spared the Erie region from larger-than expected snow totals. (Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)
Jack Hanrahan
Jeremy Bixby shovels snow out of his driveway in the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. Most homes in the area were without power for nearly 8 hours. Atmos Energy and other power companies were performing rotating outages to protect the electric grid. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
Howard Mamu shovels snow at the Glennwood in Hutto, Texas, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. The worst U.S. power outages were in Texas, affecting more than 2 million homes and businesses. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
People wait in line to purchase food and snacks in the morning at a gas station in Pflugerville, Texas, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. Most homes in the area were without power for nearly 8 hours. Atmos Energy and other power companies were performing rotating outages to protect the electric grid. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
Snow flies up around Julius Myers, 54 of Flint, as he sleds at Southwestern Classical Academy Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Flint, Mich., after more than 9 inches of snow fell overnight. "Playing in the snow keeps you young," said Myers, who joined his 5-year-old grandson Cam Weatherford on the hill for hours. It was the same hill Myers would sled at his age. "Feels like the same snow all those years ago. This makes me feel like a kid again." (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May/MLive.com
A cascade of snow pummels Flint, Mich., resident Aliesha Gilmore, left, and her 7-year-old daughter Mackenzie Metevier while the duo sleds at Southwestern Classical Academy Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Flint, Mich., after more than 9 inches of snow fell overnight. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May/MLive.com
Michelle DeFord bundles up in a blanket to stay warm outside the warming shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where she is staying during the frigid cold weather Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. Temperatures stayed below freezing Tuesday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Brett Coomer
People line up to fill their empty propane tanks Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. Temperatures stayed below freezing Tuesday, and many residents were without electricity. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Brett Coomer
Avett Archibad, 8, helps his brother Sanders, 6, and sister Luella, 10, built an igloo in their front yard of their home in the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. Most homes in the area were without power for nearly 24 hours. Atmos Energy and other power companies were performing rotating outages to protect the electric grid. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
Howard and Nena Mamu eat dinner at their home in the Glenwood neighborhood in Hutto, Texas, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted Tuesday as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat — out for 36 hours or longer in many homes — would return soon or stay on once it finally does. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
A man peers out from under a blanket while trying to stay warm in below freezing temperatures Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Ice hangs from a buildings fire escape in Downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting Monday and going through Tuesday with heavy snow expected. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
(Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer/AP)
A sudden heavy bout of snow and frozen rain makes visibility low on MS Hwy. 463 in Madison, Miss., early Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss., a winter storm warning continues for all counties. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
Same Reals, left, and Tyler Panko run shirtless through Wichita, Kan., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Reals said he tries to run a 5k on the coldest day of the year. The temperature during their run was -3, with a wind chill of -11. Frigid temperatures continue to grip with the middle of the continent. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Travis Heying
Horses wait for the ice to be broken in their water trough in Bastop County, Texas, as the sun rises Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The area saw 4-6 inches of snow and below freezing temperatures. (Nell Carroll/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Nell Carroll
A sign is covered in ice and snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
People push a car free after spinning out in the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Waco, Texas. A winter storm that brought snow, ice and plunging temperatures across the southern Plains and caused a power emergency in Texas stretched its frigid fingers down to the Gulf Coast. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Jerry Larson
Snow and ice coat tree branches Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Tiscornia Park in St.Joseph, Mich.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
DON CAMPBELL
Icicles hang from Jeffery Hemmer's beard as he walks the 26th mile of his 40 mile rucking journey near his home in Fairview, Il. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Today is Hemmer's 40th birthday and he chose to celebrate it by going out into the snow at 4 a.m. carrying 40lbs of weight to complete a 40 mile rucking journey in a winter storm warning. (Cheyenne Boone/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Cheyenne Boone
Waverly McKenna, 6 (bottom) gets a push form her father Mike McKenna sledding during heavy snow storm in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
A bird perches on a frozen limb in Memphis, Tenn. as below freezing temperatures grip the Mid-South on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Joe Rondone
Mason Adolf, 13, plays hockey in his driveway as his dog, Whiskey, watches Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm that brought freezing rain, snow, sleet and freezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Lia Ubidia, right, and her son, Andrew Velarde, carry groceries as they walk home through the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Freya carries a stick back to her owner, Ally Graziani of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while playing fetch at Ritter Park after a winter storm on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. (Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Ryan Fischer
Traffic is sparse on the snow-covered I-45 near The Woodlands Parkway following an overnight snowfall Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in The Woodlands, Texas. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday with light snow and freezing rain. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Brett Coomer
Icicles hang on a watch for ice on bridge road sign Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Houston. A winter storm making its way from the southern Plains to the Northeast is affecting air travel. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Melissa Phillip
A Home Depot parking lot is covered in snow in the Westbury neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm making its way from the southern Plains to the Northeast is affecting air travel. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Mark Mulligan
Rain begins to fall as the snow melts on boats at the Port of Everett Marina on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Everett, Wash. (Andy Bronson/The Herald via AP)
Andy Bronson
Matt Kolinek and Arturo Paz, 19, remove snow from their walkway in the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Most homes in the area were without power for nearly 8 hours. Atmos Energy and other power companies were performing rotating outages to protect the electric grid. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
Sanders Archibad,6, helps his brother Avett, 8, remove snow from their front door. Snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Most homes in the area were without power for nearly 8 hours. Atmos Energy and other power companies were performing rotating outages to protect the electric grid. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
Bryce (who wants just to be identified by his first name) walks to his friend's home as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas on Monday morning Feb. 15, 2021. Most homes in the area were without power for nearly 8 hours. Atmos Energy and other power companies were performing rotating outages to protect the electric grid. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
Annie Boon, 5, creates a snow angel while sledding with her family in Austin on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Bronte Wittpenn
Snow blankets a neighborhood in Austin on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. After a heavy night of snow, the National Weather Service has received reports from around Central Texas of snowfall totals as high as half a foot. (Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Bronte Wittpenn
A line of vehicles travel south on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. While the highway has several lanes, some drivers preferred to follow an established trail. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mackenzie Ribble, Nikki Ribble, and Makayla Ribble, cross Market Street during a snow storm in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The brutally cold weather is expected to continue through Saturday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Nikki Ribble brought her daughters to St. Louis for a volleyball tournament being held at America's Center. The family is from Iowa. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
David Carson
A pedestrian crosses Market Street during a snow storm in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The brutally cold weather is expected to continue through Saturday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
David Carson
Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Edinburg, Texas. A sprawling blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually snowy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people, shut down grocery stores and air travel and closed schools ahead of frigid days still to come.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
Delcia Lopez
Baylor University students enjoy their snow day without classes while posing near a fountain on campus Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Arctic temperatures caused a massive power outage and brought traffic to a crawl. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)
Rod Aydelotte
A camera flash illuminates snow near icicles Monday, Feb. 15 at the Rum Village Nature Center in South Bend, Ind.. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Michael Caterina
Snow falls near the Courthouse Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at the Rum Village Nature Center in South Bend, Ind.. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Michael Caterina
A man crosses a street as temperatures drop below 0 degrees Fahrenheit Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Temperatures were expected to drop to -9 degrees overnight as a winter storm passes through the region. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Shrubbery around the city is covered in ice as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Dallas.(Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Lola Gomez
Wesley Brown has a little fun with his four wheeler on the icy streets Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Tupelo, Miss. as much of North Mississippi was hit by a winter storm that brought sleet and freezing rain across the area. (Thomas Wells/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Thomas Wells
These Jackson, Miss., siblings turn a cardboard box into a sled as they take turns sliding down a steep driveway leading onto an inclined street in northeast Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Dan Bryant and his wife Anna huddle by the fire with sons Benny, 3, and Sam, 12 weeks, along with their dog Joey, also wearing two doggie sweaters, with power out and temperatures dropping inside their home after a winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Garland, Texas. The Bryant's, who lost power Monday morning, were wearing outdoor winter clothes, down to snow boots, hat, and ski pants, and even their dog Joey had two doggie sweaters. More than 2 million Texans were without power after the winter storm prompted outages. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Smiley N. Pool
Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press journalists Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon.; Juan Lozano in Houston; Rebecca Reynolds Yonker in Louisville, Kentucky., Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama.; Kevin McGill in New Orleans; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed.
