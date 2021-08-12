 Skip to main content
Water cuts in US West to hammer farmers; new wildfires ravage West; Tropical Storm Fred on Florida track
Water cuts in US West to hammer farmers; new wildfires ravage West; Tropical Storm Fred on Florida track

Fred lost steam over Hispaniola, and was downgraded to a tropical depression. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri explains how it could restrengthen.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Colorado River-Drought-Farmers

Will Thelander, a partner in his family’s farming business, looks into a dry irrigation canal on his property, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Casa Grande, Ariz. 

First water cuts in US West supply to hammer Arizona farmers

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A harvester rumbles through the fields in the early morning light, mowing down rows of corn and chopping up ears, husks and stalks into mulch for feed at a local dairy.

The cows won't get their salad next year, at least not from this farm. There won't be enough water to plant the corn crop.

Climate change, drought and high demand are expected to force the first-ever mandatory cuts to a water supply that 40 million people across the American West depend on — the Colorado River. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's projection next week will spare cities and tribes but hit Arizona farmers hard.

Keep scrolling for a link to the full story and more top headlines:

Western Wildfires

Firefighters watch a hillside burn on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021, near Lame Deer, Mont. The Richard Spring fire was threatening hundreds of homes as it burned across the reservation. 

Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns

LAME DEER, Mont. — A wildfire bore down on rural southeastern Montana towns Thursday as continuing hot, dry weather throughout the West drove flames through more than a dozen states.

Several thousand people remained under evacuation orders as the Richard Spring Fire advanced across the sparsely-populated Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire — which started July 13 and is the largest wildfire burning in the nation — threatened a dozen small communities in the northern Sierra Nevada even though its southern end was mostly corralled by fire lines.

Tropical Weather

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean as it passes south of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic at 8am EST, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. 

Power outages hit Dominican Republic as TS Fred weakens

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Tropical Storm Fred swept into the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, then weakened to a tropical depression after nightfall while dumping heavy rains that forecasters warned could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides there and in neighboring Haiti.

Some 300,000 customers were without power in the Dominican Republic and more than a half million were affected by swollen rivers that forced part of the aqueduct system to shut down, government officials reported.

After a quiet month of no named storms in the region, Fred became the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on a forecast track that would carry it toward Florida over the weekend.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 12

First water cuts in US West supply to hammer Arizona farmers
First water cuts in US West supply to hammer Arizona farmers

  • By FELICIA FONSECA Associated Press
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A harvester rumbles through the fields in the early morning light, mowing down rows of corn and chopping up ears, husks and stalks into mulch for feed at a local dairy.

Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns

  • By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
LAME DEER, Mont. (AP) — A wildfire bore down on rural southeastern Montana towns Thursday as continuing hot, dry weather throughout the West drove flames through more than a dozen states.

Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US
Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US

  • By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Volunteers and county employees set up cots and stacked hundreds of bottles of water in an air-conditioned cooling center in a vacant building in Portland, Oregon, one of many such places being set up as the Northwest sees another stretch of sizzling temperatures.

Power outages hit Dominican Republic as TS Fred weakens
Power outages hit Dominican Republic as TS Fred weakens

  • By DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Fred swept into the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, then weakened to a tropical depression after nightfall while dumping heavy rains that forecasters warned could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides there and in neighboring Haiti.

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

  • By TAMEEM AKHGAR, RAHIM FAIEZ and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war.

Warrants served to Texas Democrats, but holdout continues
Warrants served to Texas Democrats, but holdout continues

  • By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officers of the Texas House of Representatives delivered civil arrest warrants for more than 50 absent Democrats on Wednesday as frustrated Republicans ratcheted up efforts to end a standoff over a sweeping elections bill that stretched into its 31st day.

Judge: House entitled to some of Trump's financial records
Judge: House entitled to some of Trump's financial records

  • By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats who have spent years investigating Donald Trump are entitled to some of the former president's financial records, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Hochul: NY gov's office won't be toxic workplace on my watch
Hochul: NY gov's office won't be toxic workplace on my watch

  • By MARINA VILLENEUVE and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Suddenly propelled to lead New York, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed Wednesday to set a better tone in state government after the sexual harassment scandal that spurred Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

Belarus sprinter feels safe, looks to future in Poland
Belarus sprinter feels safe, looks to future in Poland

  • By VANESSA GERA Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — After all the turmoil of the last week, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya finally feels safe.

Miguel Cabrera hits 499th homer, Tigers handle Orioles 5-2
Miguel Cabrera hits 499th homer, Tigers handle Orioles 5-2

  • By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera is a homer away from 500 — and before he returns to Detroit for the team's next homestand, there's another game to play in Baltimore.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Daily Life

A man rides his bike on a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 12

Today in history: Aug. 12

In 1939, the MGM movie musical “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wisconsi…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

