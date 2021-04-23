'Way of the dodo': Campus bookstore's end sparks firing feud

“Well, you would agree with me that the bookstore market with Amazon and Barnes & Noble, they are starting to dominate the market,” he replied. “And the margins that they’re able to get, bookstores within universities are going the way of the Dodo bird. They can’t compete.”

University spokesperson Ron Cole said he could not comment on Brady’s case due to the litigation.

To resolve its dispute with Brady, the school informed the civil service board it was rescinding the initial abolishment of his position and calling him back to work. Then it laid him off again, this time for lack of work.

After failing to act for more than a year, the board used that second layoff to dismiss Brady’s case as moot. He filed suit in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, which ruled Brady lacks standing to appeal what it dubbed “a ministerial action.”

Brady now wants that decision overturned so his full appeal can be heard. But, mostly, he wants someone to rule on his central question that may never get an answer: Was his job eliminated for “reasons of economy” or wasn’t it?

