"We got power!": Electricity back in sliver of New Orleans

For New Orleans residents who saw power return it was cause for celebration. Lambert called the neighbors in his close-knit community, and his wife and mother-in-law, who had evacuated to Texas to let them know it was OK to return. He was also keenly aware of how many other people were still struggling in the heat.

“I pray for them because it’s rough," Lambert said.

Entergy said Wednesday that more than 5,000 power poles were damaged and more than 5,200 transformers knocked out by Ida. More than 1,600 miles (2,575 kilometers) of transmission lines remain out of service. The company has given no specific time frame for when power will be widely restored.

This particular part of eastern New Orleans was able to power up because crews restored a major transmission line coming into the city from the east, company spokesman Lee Sabatini said. That line was coupled with power generated by the New Orleans Power Station, which is also located in eastern New Orleans.

Across the street from Lambert, neighbor and friend Wayne Bierria was out mowing his lawn, trying to get things done around the house before it got too hot. He got power back about the same time as Lambert.