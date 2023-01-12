 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We have the Golden Globe winners. So what's next for the Oscars? | Streamed & Screened podcast

It's the day after the The Golden Globe Awards, which means we're looking ahead to the Academy Awards and making predictions on what effect the Hollywood Foreign Press Association might have on who gets an Oscar.

Bruce Miller is calling in from Los Angeles where he's set to get the lowdown on a ton of new TV shows and talk with stars of the so-called small-screen, so make sure you're subscribed to the show wherever you get your podcasts to get every new episode as soon as we publish it.

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

