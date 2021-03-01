'We turn a blind eye': Boston's police remain largely white

The city says its efforts are paying off. The current group of cadets are about two-thirds Black or Hispanic, said Michael Gaskins, the department’s diversity recruitment officer. The last several recruit classes were about 35% to 45% people of color, which Gaskins said is up from previous years. Roughly 54% of police applicants in 2019 were minorities, up from 51% two years earlier.

Gaskins said it “will take a little bit of time to catch up," but said they are committed to hiring officers reflective of the community they serve.

“We would like more change but we are happy with our progress and the incremental changes that have been made thus far. But we are not done,” Gaskins said.

Some question the city's commitment to diversity while it continues in court to fight a group of Black officers officers who said a lieutenants' promotional exam discriminated against minorities. A federal judge found the 2008 exam had a disparate impact on minority candidates and last year ruled the officers are entitled to back pay. The city is appealing.

A spokesman for Mayor Marty Walsh, Nick Martin, declined to comment on the case because it is ongoing. But Martin said the mayor, who's been tapped to be President Joe Biden's labor secretary, worked diligently with Gross to work toward diversifying the police force.