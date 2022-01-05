 Skip to main content
'We were trapped': Trauma of Jan. 6 lingers for lawmakers

Capitol Riot Democrats Danger

FILE - Members of Congress shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long after most other lawmakers had been rushed to safety, they were on the hard marble floor, ducking for cover.

Trapped in the gallery of the House, occupying balcony seats off-limits to the public because of COVID-19, roughly three dozen House Democrats were the last ones to leave the chamber on Jan. 6, bearing witness as the certification of a presidential election gave way to a violent insurrection.

As danger neared, and as the rioters were trying to break down the doors, they called their families. They scrambled for makeshift weapons and mentally prepared themselves to fight. Many thought they might die.

Roughly 3 dozen Democrats were the last ones to leave the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, trapped in the gallery as the chaos unfolded. In recent AP interviews, some of the lawmakers recounted the ordeal.

"When I looked up, I had this realization that we were trapped," said Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. "They had evacuated the House floor first. And they forgot about us." ... Keep scrolling for more first-hand accounts from House lawmakers.

Bound together by circumstance, sharing a trauma uniquely their own, the lawmakers were both the witnesses and the victims of an unprecedented assault on American democracy. Along with a small number of staffers and members of the media, they remained in the chamber as Capitol Police strained to hold back the surging, shouting mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

People are also reading…

The lawmakers were finally taken to safety roughly an hour after the siege began.

Interviewed by The Associated Press before this week's anniversary of the attack, 10 of the House members who were in the gallery talked of being deeply shaken by their experience, recalling viscerally the sights and sounds amid the chaos. Read the full story here:

***

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

***

PHOTO ARCHIVE

