Weakness in bank stocks pulls indexes lower on Wall Street

“The market feels like it is in this inflection point,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management. “It's a good day for reflection.”

The S&P 500 hit a pandemic-era low exactly one year ago, on March 23, 2020, having dropped nearly 34% in about a month. That wiped out three years’ worth of gains. The index wound up roaring back in the coming months, and recovered all its losses by August. Through Monday, it had surged 76% from that low point.

Cronk said many of the signs in the market point to an early-stage recovery. Interest rates are rising as the economy strengthens, commodities like oil are making steady gains and sectors tied closely to economic growth are doing well. “It's playing out exactly as it should play out.”

AstraZeneca fell 2.7% after U.S. authorities said that the drug company's COVID-19 vaccination trial data contained “incomplete” information, which may impact its efficacy. AstraZeneca's vaccine is being primarily used in Europe.