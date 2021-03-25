Weaned on Hollywood endings, Americans now face a messy one

Children have been a particular focus of this kind of attention over the past year as adults in their lives help them navigate toward a positive ending to the pandemic without offering false hope.

“Figuring out this endgame piece is really going to be a challenge for the adults in my opinion. And it’s going to be a challenge not to build the kids’ mindsets around it,” says Chuck Herring, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at South Fayette School District near Pittsburgh.

“People keep talking about when it ends, when it’s ‘going back to normal.’ I tell them, it’s not GOING back to normal. At least, not like a lot of people are thinking,” Herring says.

Nevertheless, the notion of an ending exists for a reason: People need markers in their lives to show that they’ve experienced things, that they’re moving from one phase to another, that there’s somehow meaning in what they endure.

That’s why Jennifer Talarico, who studies how people remember personally experienced events, suggests that even if there’s no actual moment when the pandemic ends, finding a way to mark it is important nonetheless.