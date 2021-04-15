Weather delays divers from searching for shipwreck survivors

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Families anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel Thursday while stormy weather delayed divers from reaching the ship to search for survivors.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said rescuers don’t know whether any of the missing might be caught inside the lift boat that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas off the Louisiana coast.

“There is the potential they are still there, but we don’t know,” Lally said early Thursday. “We’re still searching for 12 people because there are 12 still missing.”

The Coast Guard expects the divers to make it to the vessel Thursday but wants to ensure the rescuers won't need rescuing themselves, he said.

“With something like this, that is a vessel that is capsized with the potential of people trapped inside, there are a lot of dynamic aspects we have to look at,” Lally said.

Six people from the Seacor Power were rescued alive and one person's body was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday as searchers scanned an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office identified the person found dead as David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux.