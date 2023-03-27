Watches and warnings are nothing new for the National Weather Service, but Liz Leitman, a Mesoscale Forecaster at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, made history in February when she became the first woman to issue either a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch.

Leitman talks with our meteorologists about the historic moment, how she became interested in the weather, and the importance of bringing more women into the field.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

