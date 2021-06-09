Wedding boom is on in the US as vendors scramble to keep up

“Moving forward it’s going to be an unprecedented wedding season this year,” said Maggie Lord, a vice president at David's whose online wedding planning guide, Rustic Wedding Chic, was acquired by the company. David's has been tracking broad wedding data through the pandemic.

“Couples are getting super creative and having Thursday night ceremonies or Friday afternoon ceremonies just because of the amount of people getting married this year,” Lord said. “We do know that 90 percent of brides this year are looking to have their weddings at outdoor venues," where there are fewer restrictions.

Lord said the pandemic has helped normalize non-traditional aspects of weddings: an end to passed hors d’oeuvres and buffets, for instance, more livestreaming to accommodate travel restrictions, and more online planning and shopping.

Competition for vendors has some upping their prices. “They know they have customers who will pay it,” she said. “Wedding vendors are making up for a year of limited if no work at all.”

Anna Price Olson, associate editorial director for Brides magazine, said many vendors in the wedding industry are small businesses.